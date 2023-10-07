HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three children fall sick after eating puffs in Salem; bakery sealed

Officials said a farmer had bought the snacks for his three children from a bakery; the children were hospitalised but are now reported to be in stable condition

October 07, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three children fell sick on Friday, October 6, 2023, after eating snacks from a bakery in Salem. Following the incident, food safety officials sealed the bakery.

M. Vishwanathan (38), a resident of Edanganasalai, is a farmer. On Friday afternoon, he and his family went to a temple and later returned to their house. On the way home, Vishwanathan bought puffs for his three children, aged 9, 8, and 3, from a bakery at Konganapuram. The children ate the snacks, and after returning home, they fell sick. They were subsequntly admitted to a government hospital. Sources said the children are fine now, after undergoing medical treatment.

Following the incident, food safety department officials went to the bakery, seized the snack items, and sent them for a lab test. The officials also sealed the bakery.

Related Topics

Salem / food / food safety / Tamil Nadu / children

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.