Three children drown in tank near Sulur in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 14, 2022 22:08 IST

Three children drowned in a tank near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Friday. 

The deceased were identified as A. Akilan (10), G. Sanjeev (7) and B. Shaswanth (8), all residents of Mathiyalagan Nagar Sulur.

The police said that the children returned home from school around 4 p.m. on Friday and left for the Sulur small tank. They informed their parents that they were going out to play games.

The children ventured into the tank even though they did not know swimming. One of them got trapped in a deeper portion of the tank and the other two tried to rescue him. All the three children drowned in the attempt to save one another.

Sulur Inspector R. Mathaiyan and team rushed to the spot after being alerted by the public. The bodies were retrieved and sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Sanjeev was a Class II student of a private school. Shaswanth and Akilan were studying in Class III and Class V, respectively, in a Government middle school near Sulur.

