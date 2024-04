April 20, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

Three cars and a motorcycle were gutted in a fire at a workshop in LPG Nagar in Saravanampatti police station limits in the intervening night of Friday-Saturday.

Fire tenders were rushed from the fire station at Ganapathi and the flames were put out after an operation spanning hours.

The Saravanampatti police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the workshop owner Thomas William.