Three boys in a children’s home die of suspected food poisoning in Tiruppur

Three minor boys, who were staying at a private home for children at Thirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur district, died of suspected food poisoning on Thursday. Eleven others and the warden of the home are under treatment.

The deceased were identified as Babu, 10, Athish, 11, and Madhesh, 14.

The police said a total of 30 children were staying at the home run by a private trust. A few of them had gone to their relatives' homes for the Navratri festival. On Wednesday, only 14 children were in the home.

The children who ate the dinner prepared at the home on Wednesday night developed complications, like vomiting, and a few of them fainted on Thursday morning. Some of them, including warden Jayaraman, 63, developed severe diarrhoea and fever.

Two boys died at the centre. The other 12 children and the warden were taken to the government and private hospitals nearby. One more boy died at a private hospital.

Collector S. Vineeth and City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran rushed to the Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital to visit the children.

Mr. Vineeth said the home had proper recognition. Of the 13 admitted, three children were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, he said.

The Collector added that District Child Protection Officer T. Ranjitha Priya, Revenue Divisional Officer V. Pandarinathan and officials of the Food Safety Department were conducting an inquiry.

Senthil Kumar, the child specialist of the Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital, said all of them suffered dehydration because of vomiting and diarrhoea. The Thirumuruganpoondi police registered a case under Section 174 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Further investigation is on.