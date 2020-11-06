Coimbatore

Three boys drown in pond

Three boys drowned while taking bath in a pond at Punjai Puliyampatti in Sathyamangalam taluk here on Thursday evening.

The police said that S. Moulidharan (12), and R. Dhileep Kumar (12), both studying in Class 7, and their friend M. Jeevanandam (13), a Class 9 student, all native of Venganaickenpalayam, went to the pond near their village that received copious water due to rains in the past two days.

While taking bath, the three drowned and a few people involved in grazing cattle, alerted the residents. Villagers, who conducted the search, recovered the bodies of Dhileep Kumar and Moulidharan. Fire and Rescue Services personnel later retrieved the body of Jeevanandam.

