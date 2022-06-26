Three booked for illegal night safari in ATR 

The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) authorities have booked three persons who were found engaged in illegal safari within the protected areas at night.

The accused have been identified as Sarath (42), Jeeva (24) of Iyarpadi and Kalaiarasan (30) of Vellamalai.

According to G. Venkatesh, forest range officer, Valparai, the trio engaged in illegal night safari at Karumalai area on Saturday night. The Forest Department team detained them and seized their vehicles. A total fine of ₹ 70,000 was slapped on the trio for the offence.

ATR authorities have instructed owners of cottages and taxi operators not to organise illegal safari in protected areas. Cottage owners have been instructed not to allow guests to venture out after 10 p.m.