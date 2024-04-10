GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three booked for hurling Molotov cocktail at restaurant in Coimbatore

April 10, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Peelamedu police have booked three persons on charges of hurling a Molotov cocktail at a restaurant near Peelamedu in Coimbatore on Tuesday evening.

The police said that the incident happened at Mallika Mess on V.K. Road around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Three persons, namely Varadharajan, Paldurai and Arivazhagan, visited the petty shop run by Graden Fernandes at V.K. Road and demanded cigarette. Mr. Fernandes’ wife told them that cigarette was not available.

The trio left the place and returned around 9 p.m. and hurled a Molotov cocktail aiming at the petty shop. However, it fell on a nearby restaurant, namely Mallika Mess.

The police booked the trio based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Fernandes.

