Three booked for attacking migrant worker, wife

Perumanallur police booked three persons on charges of attacking a migrant worker and his wife while demanding rent in Perumanallur in Tiruppur district on Saturday.

According to the police, the three accused allegedly asked the couple Bijay Barjo and his wife Sibani, who were from Odisha, to vacate the house in Paramasivampalayam if the rent of ₹1,500 was not paid. When the couple pointed out that they were out of work due to COVID-19 lockdown, the accused allegedly assaulted them and verbally abused the couple. The couple have been living in the rented house for three years, police said.

Balasubramaniam was the owner of the house, who allegedly attacked the couple with his wife Pushpa and relative Senthil, according to police. Based on a complaint from Sibani Barjo, Perumanallur police registered a case under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 294(b) (uttering obscenities) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts to nab the accused are under way.