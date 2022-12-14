Three bodies recovered after flash flood washed away four persons in the Nilgiris

December 14, 2022 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The bodies of three persons, who were washed away in a flash flood on Monday night, were recovered around 5 km downstream of where the incident took place near the Anaikkal Mariamman Temple in Anaikatty in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Tuesday.

The four persons, who were washed away, were identified as S. Sushila, 56, M. Vimala, 35, B. Saroja, 65 and R. Vasuki, 45, all from Kadanad near Ooty. Till Tuesday afternoon, Sushila was yet to be traced by officials and personnel from the police and forest departments as well as fire and rescue services.

P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), said that on receiving information and with the assistance of the District Collector, teams were immediately rushed to rescue the remaining persons stranded at the temple. Mr. Arunkumar said around 200 people were rescued by teams who worked through the night.

It is believed that the four victims had arrived to attend the temple festival in a car. The four persons, along with others, had crossed the stream and were returning to the vehicle following the celebrations when the flash flood along the Kedarhalla stream suddenly swept through the area.

Teams continue to comb through the area to find Sushila’s body. Collector S.P. Amrith met the families of the victims on Tuesday.

A section of conservationists was of the view that this tragic incident had been an accident waiting to happen for many years. “The forests of MTR, as is any wild area, is full of danger. Every year, attempts to regulate the movement of people into these forest areas, home to elephants, tigers and other wild animals, is always met with resistance from temple authorities,” said a conservationist from the Nilgiris.

According to him, entry to these temples should be restricted only till dusk, with people not being allowed to enter after dark. “The Forest Department can also arrange vehicles to take them to the temple, so that people don’t walk inside the forests,” he added.