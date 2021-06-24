Three Bangladeshi nationals held in Tiruppur

The City Police on Thursday arrested three Bangladeshi nationals on charges of possessing fake Aadhaar card and attacking a man.

According to the police, Shimul Gazi (30) approached Manikandan, a resident of Ammapalayam, to seek a house for rent in April. Introducing himself as hailing from Bangladesh, he claimed that he was employed as a tailor in a private garment company and that he could not produce photocopies of his documents such as passport and visa as the original documents were with the company that remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While staying as a tenant in Ammapalayam, his acquaintances Saifful Islam (40) and Mannan Mollal (31), who were also Bangladeshi nationals and were working in garment companies, used to visit him frequently, the police said.

On Wednesday, Mr. Manikandan insisted that Gazi submit photocopies of his passport and visa, following which he produced a counterfeit Aadhaar card. As the houseowner demanded that he must vacate the premises, the two other accused allegedly began attacking him and threatened him.

Based on Mr. Manikandan’s complaint, the Anupparpalayam police registered a case against the three Bangladeshi nationals under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the three accused entered India via West Bengal and subsequently arrived at Tiruppur, the police said. They were arrested in the early hours of Thursday and were remanded in judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai