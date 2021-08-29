Three Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

Tiruppur

29 August 2021 23:38 IST

The Tiruppur north police on Sunday arrested three Bangladeshi nationals on the charges of illegal stay in the country. The arrested have been identified as W. Alamin (28), G. Rohim Mia (22) and Mohammed Riyad Moni (21).

They were staying in a house at Anna Street at Kumaranandhapuram in Tiruppur.

Tiruppur north inspector V. Ganesan said that the three had been working in a baniyan company. They did not possess any document to stay in the country and work here, said the inspector.

