Three Bangladesh nationals, including a couple, arrested in Tiruppur 

Published - September 26, 2024 09:16 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A couple were among three Bangladesh nationals arrested by the Anuparpalayam police in Tiruppur for staying illegally without documents.

While Thanveer Ahmed, 26, and his wife Shohagir (25) were arrested along with their three-month old child, at their residence in Vengamedu, Ahmed (25), their acquaintance, was arrested from a house in Veerapandi.

Thanveer and Ahmed had sneaked into India from Bangladesh three years ago, police sources said.

Inquiries also indicated that Thanveer had escaped to India after murdering a relative, police sources said, adding that he had brought his wife and child to India three months back.

The police also arrested Marimuthu (42) of Arulpuram in Palladam in the district for providing them with fake Aadhaar cards.

