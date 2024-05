Three Bangladesh nationals were arrested in Tiruppur for being in the country without valid documents, and living under the guise of workers of North Indian States.

On information, Nallur police conducted surprise searches at some houses in Muthanampalayam and Sevanthampalayam, and found that the trio: Ruful (28), Nazrul Islam (26), and Faizal Ahmed (35), did not possess passport or visa. They had been working in a textile unit for the last four months.