Three arrested with prescription drugs in Tiruppur

January 28, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested three persons, including a pharmacy owner, on charges of selling and possessing prescription drugs near Tiruppur.

The arrested have been identified as Hariharan (33), a resident of Anupparpalayam who was running a pharmacy at Ammapalayam, Sajin (25) of Ummanchettipalayam in Tiruppur, and Basudev (26) of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

According to the police, Sajin and Basudev were found to have been in a high when the police stopped their two-wheeler on Salem – Coimbatore road for vehicle check on Saturday night. The police found out that they were not under the influence of alcohol. When questioned, the duo told the police that they had consumed a concoction made of prescription drugs, which they bought from the pharmacy run by Hariharan..

The Thirumuruganpoondi police registered a case against the three persons and seized a total of 240 tablets of prescription drugs which were sold without prescription from a registered medical practitioner. The police arrested the trio while the Drugs Control Department sealed the pharmacy following the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

