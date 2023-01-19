Three arrested with painkillers, ganja

January 19, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Periyanaickenpalayam police in Coimbatore district on Wednesday arrested three persons on charges of possessing painkillers and ganja. The arrested have been identified as K. Govarthan (23), Praveen Kumar (21) and Naveen Kumar (21), all hailing from Periyamathampalayam near Periyanaickenpalayam. Based on specific information, a team of the police went to a deserted area at Bettathapuram on Wednesday morning and found the trio in suspicious circumstances. The police found out that the trio carried 208 painkiller tablets, 200 gm of ganja, four syringes and one bottle of sodium chloride solution. The accused told the police that they procured the prescription drugs through an online platform. They were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody.

