ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested with painkillers, ganja

January 19, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Periyanaickenpalayam police in Coimbatore district on Wednesday arrested three persons on charges of possessing painkillers and ganja. The arrested have been identified as K. Govarthan (23), Praveen Kumar (21) and Naveen Kumar (21), all hailing from Periyamathampalayam near Periyanaickenpalayam. Based on specific information, a team of the police went to a deserted area at Bettathapuram on Wednesday morning and found the trio in suspicious circumstances. The police found out that the trio carried 208 painkiller tablets, 200 gm of ganja, four syringes and one bottle of sodium chloride solution. The accused told the police that they procured the prescription drugs through an online platform. They were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US