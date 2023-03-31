ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested with over 350 prescription tablets in Coimbatore

March 31, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Singanallur police in Coimbatore have arrested three youths on charges of selling prescription drugs. The police seized 358 tablets of tapentadol, a pain reliever, from them.

The arrested were identified as M. Shyam (28) alias Yasin of C.M. Palani Street at Rathinapuri, Anwar Sadiq (28) of Karupparayan Kovil Street at Podanur, and Sulthan Basha (27) of Apple Garden at Karumbukadai.

The police apprehended the three near a school at Masakalipalayam on Thursday with the contraband.

Inspector R. Vinothkumar said the accused procured the tablets from Hyderabad. They had been selling one tablet at ₹ 300 to customers. The police also seized 32 bottles of sodium chloride injection, 10 used needles and 14 syringes from the the accused.

The accused were arrested for offences under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

