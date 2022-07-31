Coimbatore

Three arrested with 300 painkiller tablets in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 31, 2022 20:52 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 20:52 IST

The Periyanaickenpalayam police on Sunday arrested three persons on charges of possessing and selling prescription drugs. The police seized 300 tablets of a pain killer, syringes and sodium chloride injection from them. The arrested have been identified as Azaruddin (24) of Kanuvai, Sagaya Vijay (26) of Idayarpalayam and Gokul (24) of Vadavalli. The police apprehended them with the prescription drugs, 525 g of ganja and other materials during a vehicle check near Puthupalayam railway bridge, Periyanaickenpalayam.  The police seized the prescription drugs, ganja, syringes, sodium chloride injection, three mobile phones and a two-wheeler from them. Man detained under Goondas Act A youth who was arrested in an attempt to murder case was detained under provisions of the Goondas Act on Sunday. The detainee has been identified as K. Maharaja (25), a native of Tirunelveli district. According to Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, Maharaja was arrested for attempting to murder a person on May 8 this year. He was also involved in a few other crimes. Acting on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran invoked provisions of the Goondas against Maharaja.

Related Topics
crime
narcotics & drug trafficking
prescription drugs
