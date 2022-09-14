Three arrested with 2.1 kg ganja near Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 14, 2022 20:38 IST

The Thudiyalur police on Wednesday arrested two persons on charges of possessing 2.1 kg of ganja. The arrested have been identified as Mukesh Kannan (21), Kavin Raj (21) from Singnallur and Jashanth (23) from Theni.

The trio landed in the custody of officials from the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the police when they conducted a vehicle check on Saravanampatty – Thudiyalur Road on Wednesday. The three accused came in two motorcycles and they were found carrying a total of 2.1 kg of ganja.

The PEW police personnel seized the contraband and the motorcycles. They had handed over the three accused, ganja and the vehicles to the Thudiyalur police who arrested them.

House burgled

Unidentified persons broke into a house near SIHS Colony in Coimbatore and decamped with 16 sovereigns of jewellery, half kg of silver and ₹30,000.

The police said that the burglary took place at the house of D. Selvaraj at Sri Ganapathy Nagar near SIHS Colony. The police said that the jewellery and cash were stolen when the family members were off to Katpadi for a family function on September 8. They returned on Tuesday evening and found the front door of the house open. The Singanallur police have registered a case and started investigation.

