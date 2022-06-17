Three arrested with 2 kg ganja in Coimbatore

The Sulur police have arrested three persons with two kg of ganja. S. Sathyaraj (32) of Tiruchi, P. Karthi (24), an electrician from Sulur, and Bapi Khan (33), a native of West Bengal, were arrested on Thursday evening.

A police team went to Kumaran Kottam near Sulur and questioned Karthi based on specific information. The police searched his residence and seized 1.5 kg of ganja. Karthi told the police that he had sourced the ganja from Sathyaraj.

The police arrested Sathyaraj and seized his motorcycle. Based on a further tip-off, the police arrested Khan with 500g of ganja.

The three persons were remanded in judicial custody.