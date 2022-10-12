Three arrested with 12 kg of ganja in Coimbatore

The Annur police on Wednesday arrested three persons with 12 kg of ganja. Satheesh Kumar (34) from Kerala, Nallasamy (31) of Madurai and Suresh Kumar (33) of Chinna Thadagam in Coimbatore district were arrested with the contraband.

Based on specific information, the police conducted a vehicle check near Annur and searched a van in which the trio travelled. The accused were found smuggling six packets of ganja, each weighing 2 kg.

Annur inspector M. Nithya said that the accused procured the ganja from Theni district. They landed in the custody of the police while trying to smuggle it to Kottakal in Malappuram district of Kerala.

The police arrested the accused and seized the ganja and the van. They were produced before a court and were sent to judicial remand.