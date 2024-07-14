ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested with 1,194 Kerala lottery tickets in Pollachi

Updated - July 14, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested three persons on charges of selling Kerala lottery tickets and seized 1,194 tickets from them. The arrested have been identified as D. Murugesan (51) of Dindigul, K. Palanisamy (66) of Karur and M. Nagaraj (65) of Palladam. They were arrested during special checks conducted by officials from the Pollachi taluk and Pollachi west police stations on Saturday.

Two arrested with banned tobacco products

Pollachi West police on Sunday arrested two persons who were found smuggling banned tobacco products. C. Sappanimuthu, (30) of Pollachi and Varghese Raj (36) of Kinathukadavu were found smuggling 60 kg of gutkha during a vehicle check conducted by the police near Nallur bus stand. The police seized the contraband and a car from them.

