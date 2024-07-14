GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested with 1,194 Kerala lottery tickets in Pollachi

Updated - July 14, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested three persons on charges of selling Kerala lottery tickets and seized 1,194 tickets from them. The arrested have been identified as D. Murugesan (51) of Dindigul, K. Palanisamy (66) of Karur and M. Nagaraj (65) of Palladam. They were arrested during special checks conducted by officials from the Pollachi taluk and Pollachi west police stations on Saturday.

Two arrested with banned tobacco products

Pollachi West police on Sunday arrested two persons who were found smuggling banned tobacco products. C. Sappanimuthu, (30) of Pollachi and Varghese Raj (36) of Kinathukadavu were found smuggling 60 kg of gutkha during a vehicle check conducted by the police near Nallur bus stand. The police seized the contraband and a car from them.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.