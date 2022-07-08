Three arrested, jewellery recovered in Salem

The Salem District Police arrested three burglars and recovered jewellery and cash from them.

According to the police, burglars decamped with 66 sovereign jewellery and ₹80,000 from the house of a retired Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) employee Chinnasamy at Minnampalli on July 2.

The Karipatti police registered a case and special teams were formed to nab the thieves. The police identified the prime suspect as Manikandan (35) of Kannankurichi and his accomplices, Ameerjohn (53) and Shaul Hameed (34) of Ponnammapet.

The police nabbed the accused on Thursday and recovered 40 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹40,000 cash from them. Later in the night, they were remanded in prison.