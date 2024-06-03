ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested in Krishnagiri for smuggling monitor lizards

Updated - June 03, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 08:24 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested and 17 live monitor lizards were seized while being transported in a private bus to Sikkarimedu village in Krishnagiri.

The arrest and seizure followed a tip-off received by the Krishnagiri range forest team. The arrested were J. Karthik (33) of Pudukottai district, M. Deva(28) and A. Raja of Krishnagiri district.

According to the Forest Department, Sikkarimedu is infamous for trafficking of monitor lizards for meat, which is sold to people from Bengaluru. However, this is the first time, when a private bus was caught red-handed for abetting in the transport of the Schedule 1 protected species. The bus driver was also booked in the case, and a notice was issued to the bus owner. Details of the supplier are under investigation.

Notice will be issued to bus operators in Hosur and Krishnagiri to create awareness on the protected species and undercut unscientific beliefs.

The Forest Department has also announced that it would set up a temporary checkpost at the entrance of the village, and monitoring through CCTV cameras, already installed in the village, would be strengthened.

