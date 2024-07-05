ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested in Coimbatore for assaulting youth after land deal goes sour

Published - July 05, 2024 09:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Race Course police have arrested three persons for reportedly assaulting a land owner, over a pending deal, near VOC Ground in Coimbatore city.

According to the complainant, Dharanidharan (31) of Achiyur near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, he was assaulted by three persons including Hariprasad (34) of Dasapalayam in Tiruppur district with whom the former had earlier entered into a deal to sell a parcel of land he owned along Palani-Dharapuram Road.

The deal did not materialise as Dharanidharan had turned wary about Hariprasad’s intentions, police sources said.

Hariprasad, who had invited Dharanidharan to resolve the issue, abducted the latter in a car and assaulted him with the support of accomplices, according to the police complaint.

Hariprasad, his accomplice Babu (38) of Saravanampatti, and car driver Praveen Kumar (37) of Sanganur were members of Bharathiya Janata Party, sources said.

The police are on the lookout for two others Senthil and Johnson, sources added.

