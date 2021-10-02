Three arrested in child abduction case in Coimbatore

DGP felicitates police teams that cracked the case

The police have arrested three men in connection with the abduction and attempted sale of a five-month-old girl at Anamalai in Coimbatore district. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, M.S. Muthusamy felicitated the teams that cracked the case here on Friday.

The police said that Sangeetha from Karnataka was allegedly seeking alms with her daughter at Anamalai bus terminus on the evening of September 28, when a man allegedly gave her ₹ 50 and instructed her to buy some snacks. She handed her five-month-old girl to him and when she returned, the man and the baby were missing.

Based on her complaint, the Anamalai police registered a case and arrested Ramar, Murugesan and Muthupandi on Thursday. Investigations revealed that the first two accused allegedly abducted the baby and attempted to sell her to the third accused for ₹ 90,000. The three were remanded in judicial custody and the baby was handed over to the mother, the police said.

On Friday, Mr. Muthusamy told mediapersons at the District Police Office that eight special teams were formed to nab the accused as per the directions of Inspector General of Police - West Zone R. Sudhakar.

The special teams analysed the CCTV footages for a distance of 20 km and nabbed the accused at Angalakurichi village near Anamalai.

The accused had previously attempted to ‘buy’ the five-month-old girl from her mother, but she had refused. Provisions of the Goondas Act will be invoked against the three accused, Mr. Muthusamy said.

The personnel from the special teams led by Valparai Deputy Superintendent of Police Sreenivasan were felicitated by the DIG in the presence of Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore district, S. Selvanagarathinam.