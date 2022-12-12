  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Three arrested for threatening councillor in Salem

December 12, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested here on Monday for threatening a councillor.

According to the police, a three-member gang with sickles went to ward 14 councillor (DMK) of Salem Corporation M.R. Santhamoorthy’s house at Kumarasamipatti on Sunday night. The trio abused the councillor and asked him to come out. The councillor alerted the police. But the gang fled before the police came. The Hasthampatti police registered a case and identified the suspects as Mani (35), Vinothkumar (24), and Suriya (29) of Ram Nagar in Ward 15. On Monday, the police arrested them. They were remanded in prison.

