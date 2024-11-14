Three arrested for theft in Namakkal

Three migrant workers were arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with a theft at a stone quarry in Kondamanaickenpatti.

Sri Balan, who operates the quarry, reported that a gang attacked the watchman, Palanisamy, 53, on Tuesday night and stole ₹7 lakh in cash.

Following the incident, Senthamangalam police registered a case and identified three suspects, Mohammed Asad, 25, Mohammed Jalal, 24, and Mohammed Suhal, 22, migrant labourers from Bihar who were employed at the quarry. Namakkal police, after tracing the suspects, alerted Krishnagiri police, who apprehended the men on a bus in Krishnagiri district and recovered the stolen money. Further investigations are underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.