 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for theft in Namakkal

Published - November 14, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Three migrant workers were arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with a theft at a stone quarry in Kondamanaickenpatti.

Sri Balan, who operates the quarry, reported that a gang attacked the watchman, Palanisamy, 53, on Tuesday night and stole ₹7 lakh in cash.

Following the incident, Senthamangalam police registered a case and identified three suspects, Mohammed Asad, 25, Mohammed Jalal, 24, and Mohammed Suhal, 22, migrant labourers from Bihar who were employed at the quarry. Namakkal police, after tracing the suspects, alerted Krishnagiri police, who apprehended the men on a bus in Krishnagiri district and recovered the stolen money. Further investigations are underway.

Published - November 14, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.