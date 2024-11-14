Three arrested for theft in Namakkal

Three migrant workers were arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with a theft at a stone quarry in Kondamanaickenpatti.

Sri Balan, who operates the quarry, reported that a gang attacked the watchman, Palanisamy, 53, on Tuesday night and stole ₹7 lakh in cash.

Following the incident, Senthamangalam police registered a case and identified three suspects, Mohammed Asad, 25, Mohammed Jalal, 24, and Mohammed Suhal, 22, migrant labourers from Bihar who were employed at the quarry. Namakkal police, after tracing the suspects, alerted Krishnagiri police, who apprehended the men on a bus in Krishnagiri district and recovered the stolen money. Further investigations are underway.