Three arrested for stealing from garment company

13 December 2020 00:31 IST

The Tiruppur City Police on Saturday arrested three men on charges of stealing items worth ₹ 1.75 lakh from a garment company.

The police said that R. Harikrishnan (20), M. Gowtham (28) and P. Rajesh (34) allegedly stole sewing thread weighing around 3,300 kg, garments weighing 400 kg and a CCTV recorder from the company at Kamaraj Nagar on December 3.

Sivakumar, the garment company's owner, recently sold some of his equipment to the accused for ₹. 8.5 lakh. They paid ₹3 lakh in advance and assured him that the rest of the amount would be paid within 60 days. However, they later demanded the advance amount, to which Mr. Sivakumar replied that he had to sell the equipment to repay the amount to them. Following this, the accused allegedly stole the items and absconded, the police said.

The Tiruppur North police registered a case against the three on December 4 and a special team began a search for them. The police they arrested the three on Saturday and recovered all the stolen items. They were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.