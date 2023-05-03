Three arrested for stealing ₹2.5 crore, 100 sovereigns of jewellery from woman realtor’s house in Coimbatore

May 03, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police have arrested three persons in connection with the theft of ₹2.5 crore and around 100 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery from the residence of a woman realtor near Puliyakulam in March, this year.

The police are on the lookout for a woman, who allegedly gave the realtor sedative-laced food before the theft, and her car driver.

According to the police, the theft happened at the residence of V. Rajeswari (63) at Green Field Colony on Puliyakulam Road on March 20 night. The woman told the Ramanathapuram police that she has been residing alone and doing real estate business for the past three years.

The woman said in her complaint that she had been treating Varshini (28) of Krishna Colony at Singanallur, whom she got acquainted with during real estate business, like her daughter.

Varshini telephoned Ms. Rajeswari on March 20 evening and informed that she would be bringing her idli and country chicken gravy, besides discussing real estate with her friend P. Arunkumar (37). Varshini reached the house at 8.30 p.m. with the food.

Ms. Rajeswari told the police that she felt dizzy after eating the food brought by Varshini and she slept on a sofa in the hall. She woke up around 12.30 a.m. and saw Varshini and Arunkumar coming out from her bedroom. When questioned, Varshini said she wanted to use the restroom.

Varshini, Arunkumar and Naveenkumar left the house at 2 a.m. after which Ms. Rajeswari went to her bedroom and found that ₹2.5 crore, gold and diamond jewellery ranging from 80 to 100 sovereigns and her expensive mobile phone were missing. The realtor lodged a complaint with the Ramanathapuram police against the trio on March 21.

A team led by inspector R. Prabhadevi arrested Arunkumar, and his friends B. Praveen (32) and S. Surender (25), all belonging to Ponneri in Thiruvallur district, on Monday and recovered ₹ 2 lakh and 31 sovereigns of jewellery. Praveen and Surender allegedly aided Arunkumar in the transaction of the stolen property.

The three accused were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday evening. The police have intensified the hunt for Varshini and Naveenkumar.