Three arrested for smuggling sandalwood trees from MTR buffer zone

January 19, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Forest Department is continuing investigation into the alleged theft of around 10 sandalwood trees from the Sigur forest range.

According to the officials, the theft of the trees from the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) had come to the notice of the Field Director and the Deputy Director of MTR, who initiated an investigation into the incident.

During the course of the investigation, forest officials identified three persons, all from the Nilgiris district, who are suspected to have cut the trees and smuggled it to be sold to buyers elsewhere. Officials stated that the three persons, whose identities were not revealed, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

“The investigation is ongoing and the department is working on arresting the buyers involved. As a result, the identities of those arrested are not being released to the media,” said an official.