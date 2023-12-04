ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for smuggling sand boa in Salem

December 04, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem rural police arrested three persons for smuggling sand boa from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening.

Acting on the tip-off, the Forest Department officials checked two cars at Chinnappampatti near Tharamangalam in Salem district on Sunday evening and found a sand boa in a gunny bag. When they tried to nab the four persons in the cars, one managed to escape, and the police nabbed three.

They were identified as Navaneethakrishnan (31) of Chinnappampatti, Merlinraj (40) of Kanniyakumari and Dhuvarageswaran (30) of Coimbatore district. The officials inquired them and found they smuggled the sand boa from Andhra Pradesh and tried to sell it in Salem.

The Forest Department arrested them and they were remanded in prison. They also seized two cars, one two-wheeler, and five mobile phones from them.

