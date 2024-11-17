ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for smuggling ration rice near Thalavadi

Published - November 17, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

The Talavadi Police arrested three individuals on charges of smuggling ration rice following routine vehicle inspections in Erode district on Sunday. The suspects were caught transporting a total of 390 kg of ration rice on motorcycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first arrest occurred near the Maharajanpuram checkpost, where two men, identified as Kalim Sherif (62) and Arif Khan (45), were found with 300 kg of ration rice hidden in four sacks. Initial inquiries revealed that the rice was being illegally transported for resale at a higher price.

In a separate incident, the Thalavadi police intercepted a motorcycle at the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border near the Gurubarakundi junction, where they discovered 90 kg of ration rice concealed in two sacks. The rider, Mujeeb Ahmed (44) from Karnataka, was arrested in connection with the smuggling.

Both motorcycles used in the illegal transportation were seized by the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime / Erode

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US