Three arrested for smuggling ration rice near Thalavadi

Published - November 17, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

The Talavadi Police arrested three individuals on charges of smuggling ration rice following routine vehicle inspections in Erode district on Sunday. The suspects were caught transporting a total of 390 kg of ration rice on motorcycles.

The first arrest occurred near the Maharajanpuram checkpost, where two men, identified as Kalim Sherif (62) and Arif Khan (45), were found with 300 kg of ration rice hidden in four sacks. Initial inquiries revealed that the rice was being illegally transported for resale at a higher price.

In a separate incident, the Thalavadi police intercepted a motorcycle at the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border near the Gurubarakundi junction, where they discovered 90 kg of ration rice concealed in two sacks. The rider, Mujeeb Ahmed (44) from Karnataka, was arrested in connection with the smuggling.

Both motorcycles used in the illegal transportation were seized by the police.

