Three arrested for smuggling ganja and gutkha in Salem

March 14, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City police arrested three youth for smuggling gutkha and ganja on Thursday.

In the early hours, the Ammapet police during patrol at Udayapatti found a car parked in a suspicious manner. While they neared the car, two youth in the car tried to flee, and the police managed to nab one of them identified as Lakshmanan (19), a native of Rajasthan who was smuggling over 440 kg of gutkha from Bengaluru to Salem.

The police registered a case, arrested the youth, and seized the car and the contraband. The police are on the lookout for another youth who fled from the spot.

Similarly, the Central Investigating Unit (CIU) police engaged in rounds at the New Bus Stand, searched a bus, and found two youth in possession of 10 kg of ganja and arrested them. The police identified them as Abdul Kareem (19) and Dinesh (20), residents of Shanmuga Nagar near Annathanapatti.

