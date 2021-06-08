Three arrested for sexually harassing, blackmailing minor

Krishnagiri

08 June 2021 23:06 IST

Three men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the sexual harassment and blackmailing of a minor girl at Pochampalli here.

According to the police, Chandraganesh (32), a driver, had sexually abused the 17-year-old girl and videographed the abuse.

The accused and his friends Jeeva (20) and Ramesh (39) started blackmailing the victim, threatening to circulate the video if she refused to sexually engage with them.

Following this, the victim informed her parents, who lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station.

The three accused were arrested and remanded in custody.