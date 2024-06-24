ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for selling illicit arrack

Published - June 24, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The district police arrested three people for allegedly selling illicit arrack and seized 100 litres of arrack from them on Sunday.

Following the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, Salem district police intensified raids in and around hilly areas in the district. On Sunday, Kolathur police arrested G. Mathammal (36) and Madaiyan (56), residents of Karungallur for selling illicit arrack in the locality. The police also seized 40 litres of illicit arrack from them. The police are on the lookout for another accused, Gurusamy, who was absconding. Likewise, Thammampatti police arrested Govindaraj (26), who sold illicit arrack at Vengamudi village in Pachamalai. The police also seized 60 litres of illicit arrack from him.

