ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for quackery near Coimbatore

April 11, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Health Department on Monday busted a clinic run by quacks near Karamadai in Coimbatore district. The investigation by the Health Department and the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police found that two persons, who claimed of having studied medicine in the Philippines, had been offering allopathic treatment, though they could not produce original documents to prove their qualification. The police arrested M. Sathish Kumaran, 26, of Kattambur near Thiruppathur in Sivaganga district, G. Bhuvaneshwaran, 28, of Emaneswaram near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district and S. Jeyajothi, 36, of Iyyasamy Nagar at Jothipuram in Coimbatore district. E. Chandra, Joint Director of Health Services-cum-convenor of District Anti-quackery Committee, got specific information that suspected quacks had been offering allopathic treatment in a clinic at Velliangadu near Karamadai for the past few months. The Health Department team which inspected the clinic on Monday found Kumaran and Bhuvaneshwaran giving medical consultations to patients. It was found that Jeyajothi, who earlier posed as a homeopathic doctor, ran the ‘clinic’ and appointed Kumaran and Bhuvaneshwaran as allopathy doctors three months ago. Jeyajothi allegedly used the enrollment number of a doctor attached to a primary health centre in the district in the clinic’s name board.  Health officials said Kumaran and Bhuvaneshwaran could not produce certificates to prove their qualification. Allopathic drugs, prescription pads, syringes and other materials were seized from the facility. Jeyajothi ran a few medical shops in and around Karamadai, they said.  The Karamadai police registered a case against the three men and arrested them on Monday evening based on a complaint lodged by Dr. Chandra. The accused were produced before a magistrate on Tuesday. They were sent to judicial remand. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US