Three arrested for quackery near Coimbatore

April 11, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Health Department on Monday busted a clinic run by quacks near Karamadai in Coimbatore district. The investigation by the Health Department and the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police found that two persons, who claimed of having studied medicine in the Philippines, had been offering allopathic treatment, though they could not produce original documents to prove their qualification. The police arrested M. Sathish Kumaran, 26, of Kattambur near Thiruppathur in Sivaganga district, G. Bhuvaneshwaran, 28, of Emaneswaram near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district and S. Jeyajothi, 36, of Iyyasamy Nagar at Jothipuram in Coimbatore district. E. Chandra, Joint Director of Health Services-cum-convenor of District Anti-quackery Committee, got specific information that suspected quacks had been offering allopathic treatment in a clinic at Velliangadu near Karamadai for the past few months. The Health Department team which inspected the clinic on Monday found Kumaran and Bhuvaneshwaran giving medical consultations to patients. It was found that Jeyajothi, who earlier posed as a homeopathic doctor, ran the ‘clinic’ and appointed Kumaran and Bhuvaneshwaran as allopathy doctors three months ago. Jeyajothi allegedly used the enrollment number of a doctor attached to a primary health centre in the district in the clinic’s name board. Health officials said Kumaran and Bhuvaneshwaran could not produce certificates to prove their qualification. Allopathic drugs, prescription pads, syringes and other materials were seized from the facility. Jeyajothi ran a few medical shops in and around Karamadai, they said. The Karamadai police registered a case against the three men and arrested them on Monday evening based on a complaint lodged by Dr. Chandra. The accused were produced before a magistrate on Tuesday. They were sent to judicial remand.