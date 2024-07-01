Three arrested for preventing policemen from discharging duties near Coimbatore

The Annur police in Coimbatore district on Monday arrested three persons on charges of preventing two policemen from discharging their duties.

The arrested have been identified as A. Kiruthikraj, 23, of Indhira Nagar at Akkaraithathapalli in Erode; G. Eswaran, 30, of Theni, who is residing at Cheyur near Avinashi; and S. Pratheesh, 37, of Muthulamada in Palakkad district, Kerala.

The police said head constable Karthikeyan and constable Azhaguraja found the accused consuming alcohol in a public place at Pasur on Sathyamangalam Road on Sunday night. When the police asked the trio to vacate the place and not to consume liquor in a public place, they argued with the policemen and prevented them from discharging their duties. The three men escaped after the incident. The police arrested them on Monday.