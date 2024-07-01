GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for preventing policemen from discharging duties near Coimbatore

Published - July 01, 2024 09:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Annur police in Coimbatore district on Monday arrested three persons on charges of preventing two policemen from discharging their duties.

The arrested have been identified as A. Kiruthikraj, 23, of Indhira Nagar at Akkaraithathapalli in Erode; G. Eswaran, 30, of Theni, who is residing at Cheyur near Avinashi; and S. Pratheesh, 37, of Muthulamada in Palakkad district, Kerala.

The police said head constable Karthikeyan and constable Azhaguraja found the accused consuming alcohol in a public place at Pasur on Sathyamangalam Road on Sunday night. When the police asked the trio to vacate the place and not to consume liquor in a public place, they argued with the policemen and prevented them from discharging their duties. The three men escaped after the incident. The police arrested them on Monday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.