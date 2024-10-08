Three arrested for possession of tiger hide in Salem

The Tamil Nadu Forest department on Monday (October 7, 2024) arrested three persons for the possession of tiger hide for sale at Thalaivasal in Salem.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Attur forest ranger Ravi Perumal raided a lodge at Thalaivasal on Monday, and questioned three persons staying there as they were reportedly acting suspicious.

The officials searched their room and found the tiger hide.

The trio were identified as Periyapillai, 41, Robin Kumar, 25, both residents of Manivilunthan Vadakku, and Mani, 67, a resident of Pattuthurai.

The department registered a case, arrested the accused, and produced them before the Attur Judicial Magistrate Court. They are investigating the source of the tiger hide and the others involved in its illegal sale.