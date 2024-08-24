GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested for poisoning tigers in Bitherkad in T.N.

Their motive was to kill the tigers for skin, nail, and teeth, says the Forest Department

Updated - August 24, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 01:06 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department arrested three persons for allegedly poisoning the carcass of a wild boar so as to poach two tigers that subsequently died of poisoning in the Bitherkad forest range in Sussex Estate, a part of the Gudalur forest division, a few days ago.

The three accused were identified as Suryanath Parag, 35, Amankoyala, 24, and Suresh Nanwar, 25, all of whom are migrant workers. They confessed to poisoning the wild boar using an insecticide, which contained 3 percent granulated Carbofuron, with the motive to kill the tigers for skin, nail, and teeth, the Forest Department said.

“The toxicology report on the sample taken from the two tigers and the wild boar during the postmortem revealed that the tigers had died due to Carbofuron and Chlorpyrifos poisoning,” the department said in a press statement.

Based on the report, it was discovered that the wild boar carcass had been poisoned in order to target the tigers, the officials said. The three suspects, who were picked up for questioning, captured photographs of the wild boar on their phones, which were subsequently deleted. They are also said to have been involved in killing wild boar in the past.

“The mobile phones were taken as evidence and a confession statement was obtained from the accused. The hard work put in by the team had resulted in securing the accused and since there was suspicion against them from the beginning, they were kept under vigilance, which prevented them from escaping,” the forest department added.

