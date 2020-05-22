Coimbatore

Three arrested for poaching wild boar using country bombs near Coimbatore

Forest Department officials on Thursday arrested three persons on charges of poaching a wild boar using a country bomb in Periyanaickenpalayam forest range near Coimbatore.

Based on a tip-off, K. Marimuthu, 62, M. Arumugam, 49 and A. Balamurugan, 42 were secured by the forest officials on Wednesday in Kattanjikaradu, an area belonging to the Revenue Department within the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range. Wild boar meat weighing seven kg and six country bombs also known as avittukais were seized from the accused, officials said.

The accused were produced before the VIIIth Judicial Magistrate in Mettupalayam and were remanded to judicial custody on Thursday, according to the forest officials.

Periyanaickenpalayam Forest Range Officer S. Suresh said that Forest Department personnel across Coimbatore Forest Division are being vigilant to prevent wildlife offences as per the instructions of District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh. “We will continue to maintain a strict vigil,” Mr. Suresh said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 3:12:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-arrested-for-poaching-wild-boar-using-country-bombs-near-coimbatore/article31649550.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY