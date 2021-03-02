Three arrested for poaching bid near Tiruppur, guns seized

The Perumanallur police on Tuesday arrested three persons for attempting to hunt black-naped hare at Eettiveerampalayam on February 28, and seized three country-made rifles, gun powder and lead pellets from them. The arrested have been identified as Mahendran, Manoharan and Chandru.
A case was registered against them on February 28 based on a complaint from the Village Administrative Officer that the trio and another person named Murugesan attempted to hunt hare at Eettiveerampalayam using country-made guns.
During the hunting, one of the loaded guns went off and Murugesan was injured in the shoulder. He was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Youth detained
The Race Course police on Tuesday took into custody a man who roamed inside the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) posing as doctor for two days. The police said they were questioning the youth.
Sources at CMCH said the youth was dressed as a doctor and carried a stethoscope. People who grew suspicious about his activities questioned him and handed him over to the police after he gave contradictory statements. The police said they were yet to ascertain whether the youth entered the hospital to commit any offence. However, the police have got information that the man had allegedly been involved in a theft at a restaurant in the city.
