October 12, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Thursday arrested three persons who hurled stones at a private bus near Karamadai in Coimbatore district.

The arrested were G. Gopinath (27), P. Arunkumar (28), and R. Pradeep (28), from Mangalakaraipudur.

According to the police, the men threw stones at a private bus that plies on Mettupalayam – Coimbatore route, on Thursday noon. The incident happened when the bus reached Teachers’ Colony. The three, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hurled stones at the bus and its front windshield was broken. Though the crew and passengers of the bus tried to catch the men, they escaped. The police arrested them later in the day based on a complaint lodged by M. Mathesh, the driver of the bus.