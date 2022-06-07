Three arrested for murdering man in Namakkal

l A 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by sons in a domestic dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Balasubramanian.

According to police, B. Balamanikandan (30) of Ayilpatti , a farmer, was married to Lavanya. Following a family dispute last month, she left him and went to Tiruppur. Balamanikandan thought his father Balasubramanian was the reason behind his wife leaving him. On Friday evening, Balamanikandan, his younger brother Bharanikumar and a relative, Srinivasan, came to the farm land where Balasubramanian was staying and attacked him with wooden logs. He died on the spot.

The Ayilpatti police registered a case and arrested the three and remanded them in prison on Tuesday.