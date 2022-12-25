Three arrested for murdering casual labourer in Salem

December 25, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Salem

Three persons, including a minor, were on Saturday night arrested for murdering a casual labourer in Salem.

According to the police, N. Kannan (35), of Bharatiyar Street near Panchathangi lake, was a loadman. He was found dead with head injuries near his house on Wednesday.

The Kitchipalayam police registered a case, verified CCTV footage in the locality, and found three youths were involved in the murder and were on the look out for them.

On Saturday evening, the police nabbed R. Tamil alias Tamilarasan (20), and G. Karthi alias Kannan (23), both of Rajapillai Kadu near Kitchipalayam, and a 16-year-old boy.

During questioning, the trio reportedly confessed that on Tuesday night, while they were in an inebriated state, a quarrel erupted between them and Kannan, who was also in an inebriated state.

During the quarrel, they attacked him with stones and killed him. The duo was remanded to prison, and the minor was lodged at the juvenile home.