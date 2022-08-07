Three arrested for murdering an elderly woman in Tiruppur

August 07, 2022 18:50 IST

The Tiruppur City Police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in 15 Velampalayam and recovered 41.5 sovereigns of gold and ₹9.82 lakh from them on Saturday.

According to the police, G. Muthulakshmi (62), who was living in an apartment at 15 Velampalayam was found dead in a suspicious manner on Saturday. City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran visited the spot. The body of the deceased was sent to Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The city police formed four special teams based on the directions of Mr. Prabakaran to investigate the death. With the help of the Forensic Department, the special teams found that the deceased was murdered, and her house was robbed. The police also found that the robbers threw red chilli powder to erase the evidence.

During investigation, the police found that Arunkumar (24), Amaran (21), and Dinesh Kumar (27), who were involved in the construction work near the victim’s house, murdered her when she was alone.

The 15 Velampalayam police arrested them and invoked the provisions of the Indian Penal Code under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and section 380 (Theft in dwelling house) and remanded them in judicial custody.