Three arrested for murder

22 July 2021 23:23 IST

Tiruppur City Police on Thursday arrested three persons, including a mother and a son, on the charges of murdering a man, whose charred body was found in a stone quarry near Veerapandi. The police said that Arokiadass (21), his mother Murugeswari (46) and his friend Balasubramanian (21) from Thiruvalluvar Nagar allegedly hatched a conspiracy to murder Santhosh Kumar (36). The deceased and the woman were working together in a garment company and were allegedly in a relationship. On July 17, the two youth allegedly attacked Santhosh Kumar with an iron rod, dragged him to the quarry in Kallangadu and set him ablaze.

Following a complaint on Wednesday from the deceased’s wife that her husband was missing, the Veerapandi police began investigating, during which the two youth confessed about the murder, according to the police. The three accused were remanded in judicial custody.

Four get seven years imprisonment

The Second Additional District Judge on Thursday sentenced four of a family, including a woman, her son and two daughters, to seven years of imprisonment on charges of murdering a family member in 2017 in Tiruppur. Legal sources said that Pandiyammal (64), her son Asaipandi (37) and two daughters Mallika (49) and Pandimeena (38) murdered Saravanan (35) on October 27, 2017. The deceased was the husband of Pandiyammal’s third daughter and Tiruppur South police arrested the four accused subsequently. On Thursday, the Second Additional District Judge V. Anuradha sentenced all four accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 8,000 each, according to the sources.

